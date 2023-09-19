Clark, Michael Picture.jpg

Michael J. Clark, age 62 of Cadott, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, September 12, the son of James and Joyce Clark.

He began his construction career with HF Radandt; Cape and Sons; and the Ruby Pipeline. He retired from Local 139 in 2016 and McRae US Mailing Company in 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you