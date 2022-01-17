Michael James Davey passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 in Chippewa County. Mike was born in River Falls, Wisconsin on September 14th, 1974 to Lynda and Peter Davey. He has two siblings, Amy Saltness and Todd Davey. Mike lived in the Eau Claire area until his father joined the military in the early 1980s and the family moved to Oklahoma, then Germany, and finally Texas before heading back to Eau Claire in his last year of high school. His sister had two boys when Mike was still in middle school, so he became more of an older brother figure to his nephews. Due to their closeness in age, Mike had a somewhat closer bond with his oldest nephew, taking the toddler on many walks and romps to the park. They both enjoyed these and being the mischievous person that he was, Mike never missed an opportunity to make his nephew his unwitting “wing man” when there was a pretty girl nearby.
Michael was the definition of a Renaissance man. Highly intelligent, curious, and always wanting to learn new things, he mastered new skills easily and had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman, finding both his most thrilling and his most peaceful moments while either floating down the river in a canoe listening to the birds and the fish jump, perched high in a tree stand watching wildlife all around, waiting for the perfect shot, or just relaxing around a crackling campfire with a cold beer in his hand. Some of our favorite memories as children centered around the three of us sitting on the porch swing stargazing and having conversations with our late mother in the evenings.
Mike’s taste in music ran the gamut from heavy metal and hard rock to hip-hop and funk bands and he always had the volume up loud. He was an incredible dancer as well. He could be the quiet, shy, thoughtful, observer in the room and he could also be the life of the party; spontaneous, sarcastic, humorous, fun-loving and boisterous at times. He loved to be active whether it was weightlifting, running, riding his bike, or simply hiking in the woods. He enjoyed being busy up until the back problems he was dealing with this past year changed his activity levels so drastically. In his younger years, Mike had picked up some incredible cooking skills, just by observation, when he worked for a local restaurant after high school and he loved to try new foods that he had never tasted before. People who knew Michael enjoyed his company and sense of humor tremendously.
Some of his other passions included the sciences, astronomy, wildlife observation and he had a special fascination with exotic cats and birds of prey. Mike studied microbiology at UW-Eau Claire for several years before ultimately deciding it was not the right field for him. His biology professor even gave Michael a footnote in a published paper for his contributions to the research he participated in while in school. After several years in the work force, Mike went back to technical school and earned an associate degree in Machine Tooling Technics from Chippewa Valley Technical College and was hired by a prominent, local, machining company before he even graduated.
Although Mike had never married or had children, he met the woman who would become the love of his life, Tamara Deaton, in 2010. They spent the following 12 years going on exciting adventures together, exploring the woods and rivers of Wisconsin. She was his best friend and the person he enjoyed spending time with most.
Michael had the most beautiful, kind, and generous heart and was fiercely protective over the ones he loved. His passing has left an incredible void in our lives and he will be deeply missed.
Michael was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lynda Saltness (Davey) whom he cherished dearly, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and many other relatives. He is survived by his partner, Tamara Deaton, his father, Peter Davey, brother Todd (Heidi) Davey, his sister Amy Saltness, uncle Gary (Sandra) Davey, nephews Erin (Megan) Saltness, Brandon Saltness many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Michael’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial services held. In honor of Michael’s love of nature and wildlife, people are welcome to donate to a wildlife organization in Mike’s name such as the Audubon Society.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.