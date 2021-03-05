Michael David Garton, age 74, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of his Lord on Tuesday March 2, 2021, at his home with his devoted wife at his side while under the care of Heartland Hospice after a long courageous battle with ESRD associated with congestive heart failure and other health issues.
Michael was born on December 30, 1946, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and was the only child of the late David P. and Gladys R. (Thompson) Garton. In 1969 Michael met his future wife, Barbara Lecheler on New Years Eve at the London Inn Dance Hall, they were united in marriage at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood, Wisconsin on October 14, 1972.
Mike attended several local elementary schools and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School class of 1965. As a teenager he worked a couple summers for the Wisconsin State Youth Conservation Service and the Eau Claire City Parks and Recreation Dept. After High School Mike enlisted in the US Navy reserves while attending Chippewa Valley Technical College studying electronics, graduating in 1967. He was called to active duty in 1968 and proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as an Electricians Mate Third Class aboard the USS Tutuila stationed in An Thoi and Saigon.
After Mike’s Honorable Discharge in 1969 he returned to Eau Claire and worked for Western Electric, while attaining his First Class Radio Telephone License. Several years later he became employed by University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where he worked in maintenance for 26 years, retiring in 1999.
Mike was a loving and devoted son who after retirement visited his parents daily to attend to their needs until their passing; his Mother in 2001 and Father in 2006.
In his youth Mike enjoyed winter months as an avid ice skater and Boyd Park skating rink supervisor, and during the summer he enjoyed camping, boating, hunting and fishing with his friends, parents and grandparents. Mike developed many new interests throughout his life, some of which included Ham Radio, computers, electronics, photography and riding his ATV, but most of all Mike looked forward to the annual gun deer hunt with family members, he loved the camaraderie, the telling and re-telling of hunting quests. Mike was also a humanitarian who had a great love and respect for all animals; especially his feline companions, Punky, Ginger and Max.
He will be dearly missed by Barbara his beloved wife of 48 years; pet Max; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Dan) Meyer, Jim (Jean) Lecheler, Roger (Jane) Lecheler, Rita (Lester) Bauer, Cathy (Mike) Baier, Jeanne Fischer-Crenshaw, Mary (Jerry) Ginsbach, Steve (Carol) Lecheler, Tami (Ralph) Raethke, and Kristy (Tim) Weber; and by other relatives and acquaintances.
Mike was preceded in death by his dear parents, David and Gladys; grandparents, Claude and Amanda Garton, Gilbert and Grace Thompson; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Virginia Lecheler; brothers-in-law, David Fischer and Conrad Crenshaw; and pets, Punky and Ginger.
His wife, Barb, would like to thank all the members of Heartland Hospice. Especially Lucas, Kendall, Laurel, JulieAnn, and Steve for their tender care and compassion.
Due to the Covid pandemic and per Mike’s wishes for everyone’s safety, a private family graveside service will take place at St Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI. with military honors rendered by American Legion Post #53 and Post #7232 and Father Francis Thadathil officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Eau Claire County Humane Association online at www.eccha.org, Salvation Army online at www.salvationarmyusa.org, or charity of choice.
