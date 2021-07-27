Michael Thomas Hannafin, 64, passed away on the evening of July 19, 2021 at Luther Hospital. He was born in Eau Claire on 10-2-1956 to Phillip and Eileen (Jasper) Hannafin. He attended Sacred Heart Parish School through eighth grade and graduated from Regis High School in 1975.
He married Sharon Bartz on October 28, 1978 at Sacred Heart Church.
Mike spent the next four decades in the fire protection industry, starting his business, North Star Fire Systems Corporation, in 1981. Many customers became life-long friends. He sold the business in 2017. He spent the last year and a half as a driver for L&M Mail. He loved his part-time job, his co-workers, and route customers.
Mike lived each day to the fullest. He love family get-togethers and big Thanksgivings. He embraced retirement and the quite rhythm of spending each day with Sharon. He enjoyed golf and was so happy for the hours they spent golfing. He loved the time to enjoy morning coffee, doing projects around the house, and traveling on his days off.
It pleased him so much that a lot of wildlife visited and lived on their property. Deer, turkey, rabbits, gray foxes, red foxes, and one very large bear. He always got a kick out of the chickadees squabbling at him while he filled the feeders.
Mike had a gift for telling a story. He also was gifted with a fantastic memory. He could remember every story he ever told and liked to remind his wife of each and every one, never leaving out a detail.
He loved to play guitar and was an enthusiastic bongo player. His eclectic taste in music ran from classical to jazz to rock and roll.
He loved being a grandpa and we are all so grateful he could attend his only grandchild’s first birthday party in June. He was so looking forward to someday teaching Luke how to play the guitar.
Family meant everything to Mike. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of nearly 43 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Laura (Matt Schwab) and their son, Luke; his son, Matthew; three sisters, Colleen, Julie (Rick Barnum) and Sharon; one brother, Ron; his father-in-law; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Luther Hospital for their exceptional care of Mike the final week of his life. And a special “thank you” to the chaplains at Luther Hospital and Father Sakowski of St. Mary’s Parish.
It was originally published the service would be private, but so many have inquired that it would please the family to have you join us to celebrate Mike’s life on August 6th, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Toni Mattson officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:30 until the time of service at the funeral chapel. Coffee will follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.