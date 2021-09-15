Michael “Hut” A. Huettl, 67, of the Eau Claire County Town of Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11 at Mayo Clinic Health System–St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.
Mike was born December 27, 1953 in Lake City, MN, the son of James and Dorothea (Bauer) Huettl. In 1972, Mike graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City, MN, and later from Winona State University in 1977. He continued his baseball career playing for the Eau Claire Cavaliers. Mike was an all-around star athlete winning numerous awards & titles including a National Paddleball in B Class Doubles Championship in 1999 and being inducted into the WSU Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.
On August 8, 1998, Mike married Cathy Lee at Fanny Hill Dinner Theater in Eau Claire. Together they enjoyed movie date night, golfing, boating and traveling. Mike loved spending time with his children, Jess and Josh, and he especially loved becoming a papa to Brynn and Sam. Mike always had a smile on his face and a laugh to share.
Mike’s love of sports continued into his adult life when he purchased Fleet Feet on Water Street in the early 1980’s. Through the decades, Mike touched people from near and far, making sure people got the best product for the best price in a timely manner. He loved giving back to the community and to local sports teams and organizations. Mike was mentor and coach to many through the years. He will be remembered as an “enthusiastic” fan at his children’s many sporting events.
Mike was very passionate about his work. When he was not at work, he enjoyed boating, golfing, hunting and spending time with his friends and family. He was very a social person and always wanted to make sure everyone was happy and having a good time. Mike was a true force of nature.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Jessica (Benjamin) Head of Maple Grove, MN; son, Joshua Huettl of Del Ray Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brynn and Samuel Head of Maple Grove, MN; brother, H. James (Cheryl) Huettl of Lake City, MN; mother-in-law, Marilyn (Cecil Berlin) Lee of Eau Claire; brothers-in-law, Chris Lee of Eau Claire, WI and Marty (Kelly) Lee of Mondovi, WI; sisters-in-law, Melissa (Tom) Thompson of Monroe, WI, Jennifer (Pat) Schuch of Elk Mound, WI, Peggy (Troy) Holmstrom of Altoona, WI and Julie (Jeff) Bowe of Eau Claire. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, many good friends and by his faithful companion, “Dudley”, who always greeted him at the door and stayed by his side.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, C. Orville Lee; his sister-in-law, Marie Lee; and nephew-in-law, Jason Bolduc.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 19 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. Per family request, face masks will be required while in the building.
Bring your Mike Huettl fashion sense to celebrate his larger-than-life personality.
Memorials may be directed to the family as they plan to dedicate a memorial in Mike’s honor in the future.
