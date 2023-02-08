Michael Wayne Ives, 74, of Whitehall, passed away on February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 6, 1948 to Carl and Grace (Strauch) Ives. He grew up on the family farm just outside of Osseo. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1966 and then went on to Chippewa Valley Technical College.

