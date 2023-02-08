Michael Wayne Ives, 74, of Whitehall, passed away on February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on November 6, 1948 to Carl and Grace (Strauch) Ives. He grew up on the family farm just outside of Osseo. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1966 and then went on to Chippewa Valley Technical College.
He married the love of his life, Eldora Helgeson, on May 17, 1969. They welcomed four children: Amy, Lori, Valerie & Gregory.
Mike spent 54 years selling farm machinery to local farmers with many of those farmers becoming his friends. Mike was truly passionate about his job and took pride in taking care of his customers. When he wasn’t working Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping but most of all cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. He also enjoyed playing and watching fast pitch softball. Mike also spent many years in the Pleasantville Lion’s Club along with serving on the hospital board.
Mike is survived by his wife, Eldora; daughters, Amy (Jeff) Killian, Lori Ives, and Valerie (Jake) Pronschinske; son, Gregory (Bonnie) Ives; 12 grandchildren, Trajan Schaub, Jada (Brad) Goplin, Caden Schaub, Jacob (Danyelle) Ives, Colton (Mar) Ives, Amiah Ives, Emerson, Aubrie & Adison Pronschinske, Hailey, Mia & Rylen Ives; 4 great-grandchildren, Sawyer & Eloise Ives and Orlin & Erling Goplin; 1 sister, Barbara Schumacher; 4 brothers, Dale, Steve (Carol), Kenny (Marilyn), and Mark; his in-laws, John & Gayle Helgeson, Monty & Rose Loomis, Joe & Pearl Berlin, Diane & Richard Josifek, Dave & Faye Helgeson, Jeff Helgeson and Roger Nyseth; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Sue Ives; brother-in-law, Robert Schumacher; and in-laws, Joan Nyseth, Joe & Eleanor Helgeson, and Gary & Darlene Rognholt.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 36197 Main Street, Whitehall, WI, with Reverend Peter Jonas officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service on Friday. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
