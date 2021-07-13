Michael D. Klick age 53, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Essentia Hospital in Duluth, MN.
He was born in Eau Claire on February 23, 1968 and graduated from North High School. Mike worked as a commercial roofer for most of his life, most recently for RTS Roofing. He married Nancy (Marko) Carter on June 20, 2003.
Mike was an avid fisherman and ice fisherman, he loved the outdoors, woodworking, cars, motorcycles, the Packers, camping and grilling. And most of all, he loved spending great times with his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Nancy; sons: Caleb and Brandon; daughter Tasha; grandchildren: Jessa, Josilyn, Lyric, Shyann and Sydney; mother Judy Dewitz; father Roger; sister Theresa Carlson (Shawn Christensen); and his beloved dog Harley.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
A special thank you to the staff at Mayo Rochester, Mayo Eau Claire and St. Mary’s Essentia in Duluth.
May Michael forever rest in peace.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.