Michael P. Knopps, 74, of Eau claire passed away suddenly on February 2, 2022 at home. Michael was born on March 19, 1947 in Minnesota to John and Lucy(Bailey) Knopps. Michael graduated from fairbault Senior High School in Fairbault, Minnesota June, 1965.
He continued his education by receiving a one year diploma in Drafting Mechanical from District One Technical Institute. He then received a certificate of completion for Manufacturing Technology. Michael was a lifetime welder working in many areas of factories.
Michael enjoyed going to the races to watch his son and grandson race, along with great grandkids racing, school events and activities as well as sport events.
Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen. Daughter Melinda (Terry) Gundlach, sons Karles (Karrie) Knopps, and Jason (Melissa) Knopps. 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by daughter, Deanna, one grandson, his parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00 am at Rest Haven Cemetery with Jeff Carlson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com
