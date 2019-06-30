Michael Koopikka

Michael D. Koopikka, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 with a loved one by his side.
He was born July 22, 1946 to Matthew and Irene Koopikka in Kearsarge, MI. He attended District #2 and Calumet High School and graduated in 1964. During his senior year in high school he commanded the high school ROTC unit and joined the Army because of it.
Michael served three years in the Army, stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany from 1965 to 1967 as a communication center specialist/cryptographer.
He married Mary Jarolimek in 1970 and they had two sons, Michael Jr. and Raymond.
Mike did various jobs including factory and managerial. He opened a Pasty shop with his second wife, Mary Reinke in Appleton, WI and ran it for 13 years, until his retirement.
Mike was an avid hockey fan. He played Jr. Hockey in Calumet and Ann Arbor, MI. He and his brother Dennis were instrumental in starting the Brighton, MI hockey program. He was a Detroit Red Wings fan. Mike also enjoyed baseball, bargain hunting, fishing, driftwood picking and crafts.
Michael met Kathy Mikesell in 2016 and they have resided in Elk Mound for the past three years.
Michael is survived by Kathy Mikesell, significant other; two sons, Raymond and Michael Jr.; sisters, Enid Bessolo of Ahmeek, MI and Kathy Farrell of Hancock, MI; two granddaughters, Mikayla and Katelyn Koopikka; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Rita; a brother Dennis; wife Mary Jarolimek and 2nd wife Mary Reinke.
No formal services are being held. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
