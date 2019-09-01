Michael Lauer

Michael E Lauer, 68, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire from heart failure.
Michael was born Nov. 24, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Earl and Bessie (Tichy) Lauer. He graduated from Regis High School in 1969.
In July 1973, Michael married Linda L (Carey). They were married for 40 years, had four children and were blessed with four grandchildren before Linda passed away of cancer August 2013. They shared a love of the Christmas season, hosting family and friends and were fortunate enough to travel.
In August 2018 Michael married Darlene Prissel. While they were only married a year, they had a grand adventure of traveling, cruising in the convertible, wintering in Florida and spending time with family and friends.
Many remember Michael from his days as assistant general manager and general manager at the Randall’s Food stores in Eau Claire. In 1981 he purchased Lauer Insurance Agency from his father. After several decades of owning and growing the business, he decided to retire and pass the business to the next generation of Lauer agents. Michael had a larger-than-life, outgoing personality and loved nothing more than hosting friends, making sure everyone had plenty to eat and drink with much laughter and conversation.
Michael had a very personal faith in Jesus Christ and believed in the power of prayer, which influenced him to honor God in his life decisions. He lived as a man of integrity, with a large generous heart and infectious personality. We are rejoicing that he is home with his savior and that for him the real party is just getting started.
Preceded in death by his father, Earl, and his first wife and mother of his children, Linda.
Michael is survived by his mother, Bessie Lauer of Eau Claire; his wife, Darlene Prissel; his four children, Tricia (Benjamin) McCune of Eau Claire, Rebecca (John) Flaten of Altoona, Mary (Michael) Hanson of Elk Mound and David Lauer of Eau Claire; his two stepchildren, Jesse (Stacy) Prissel of Largo, Fla. and Jammi Prissel of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Mollie, Madisen, Simeon, Andrew, Alexander, Lindi; and step-grandchildren, Mya, Larz, Payton and Avianna; as well as several other family members and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona from 3 to 8 p.m.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave, Eau Claire with Pastor Kirk Militzer officiating, with a visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Operation Christmas Child, Hope Gospel’s Women & Children Center and Inspiration Point Bible Camp.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.