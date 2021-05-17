Michael P. Lenz, 74, of Altoona, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 6, 2021, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Mike was born October 15, 1946 in Eau Claire to Lloyd and Kathryn (Miller) Lenz. He was a 1964 graduate of Altoona High School. He was a proud lifelong resident of Altoona.
Mike followed his Father and Grandfather as a locomotive engineer on Chicago Northwestern / UP Railroad. He worked for 30 years and retired due to his first episode of lung cancer. He then enjoyed 20 years of cancer free living until 2016 when it came to visit again.
Mike met Shelly in 1975 and on January 28, 1984, they married. Mike and Shelly enjoyed 10 years of winters in Sun City, AZ, where he met many new friends. He also spent countless hours cooking, hunting, maple syruping and enjoying cocktails with his many friends at the cabin in Loretta.
He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Most of all, he was proud of the caring people they became.
Mike is survived by his wife, Shelly of Altoona; children, Mike (Jody) of Star Prairie, Robin (Marc) Tutt of Minneapolis, MN and Katie (Barry) Long of Madison, MN; grandchildren, Claudia, Malcolm and Jonas Lenz all of Star Prairie; siblings, Judy Adams of Altoona and Paul Lenz of Eau Claire; aunt, Wanda Lenz of Sun City, AZ; niece, Kathy Cairns of Albuquerque, NM; nephews, Mark (Darlene) Adams of Eau Claire, Barry Adams of Fridley, MN, Scott (Lisa) Adams of Vincentown, New Jersey, Dwight (Kristina) Adams of Holmsund, Sweden and lifelong friend Jim (Robyn) Klingbeil of Poynette.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Lenz, sister-in-law, Natalie Lenz; brother-in-law, LaMoine Adams and many dear friends.
A special thanks to our friend and support Carol Strunc, Prevea Cancer Center, St. Joseph’s Home Hospice and Mike’s “Main Man” Dr. Sal Obaid for the past 25 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center beginning at 11:00 AM. A time of sharing and storytelling will begin at 1:00 PM and in true Mike fashion, beer and ham sandwiches will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mike can be given to St. Joseph’s Hospice.