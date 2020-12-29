Michael Mayer

Michael (Mike) John Mayer, 53, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on December 3, 2020 of a sudden medical event.
Mike was the youngest of eight children to Ronald and Marie Mayer (Jorgenson) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Mike graduated from North High School in 1986. He continued his education with a degree in Chemistry at UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1990. He further attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1998 with a Doctorate degree in Philosophy. After many years in schooling he moved to Albany, New York, and worked with Albany Molecular Research for ten years. His next career choice took him to Baltimore, Maryland, with Next Breath, where he was a Senior Chemist and Chemical Engineer.
Mike is survived by his father, Ronald; siblings: Jean (Jay) Nispel, Nancy (Ronald) Reidel, Rhonda (John) Jackson, Joyce (John) Reidinger, Peter Mayer, and Paul (Lori) Mayer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie, and sister Mary Livingston. Mike is further survived by his brother-in-law Gene Livingston. Mike was an uncle to seventeen nieces and nephews. Mike leaves behind the love of Music and Science. A Celebration of Mike’s life will be at a later date in Eau Claire.