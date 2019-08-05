Michael G. “Mick” Fraser, age 69, of Mondovi, WI, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Marshfield Area Hospital, Marshfield, WI, after suffering a stroke.
Michael was born Sept. 3, 1949 to Roy G. & Sophie (Mikulski) Fraser in Mondovi, WI. Mike lost his father at a very young age when Roy and Willis Komro drowned on the Mississippi in Sept. 1958. Mike and Sophie were inseparable until her death in 1991.
Mike grew up in Mondovi, attended, and graduated from Mondovi High School. He then went to work for Presto Industries in Eau Claire for 10 yrs. He was a janitor for Gilmanton Schools in the early 80s. He then worked as a nurse’s aide at the American Lutheran Nursing Home until 1999, when he suffered a massive heart attack from which he never fully recovered. Upon his “retirement”, Mike could often be found at the NAPA Auto Parts store or at the Bauer’s Auto garage with Mark and Randy sharing lively conversations, especially if Randy was present, and lots of chuckles.
Mike was an avid sports fan. He was a strong supporter of any and all Mondovi Buffalo sporting events for both boys and girls. He also followed the Eau Claire Blue Golds and often attended both home and, somewhat local, away games. He enjoyed the Eau Claire Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and, of course, the Green Bay Packers. But, he thoroughly enjoyed the Eau Claire Express baseball games. He was a season ticket holder since their creation in 2005. It wasn’t just the game he loved, he loved the people—owners, players, and workers! In the Spring, it was what he most looked forward to and was always disheartened when the season came to a close.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Aunts Eleonore Goetz and Rosemary Stromki, and fiancé, Kathryn Carmen of Elmwood, WI.
He will be sadly missed by many friends and card playing buddies.
Mike was a member of the Central Lutheran Church of Mondovi where a memorial service will be held on August 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm with visitation one hour before, followed by light refreshments. Later, Mike will once again be together with his mother at the Riverside Public Cemetery, Mondovi. In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses will be gratefully accepted payable to Talbot Family Funeral Home, PO Box 158, Mondovi, WI, 54755.
Even though there is no family to offer their gratitude, those close to Mike would like to offer “thank you’s” on his behalf for all the random acts of kindness the community bestowed him. Rest in peace Mike.