Chippewa Falls: Michael Morning, age 69, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Chippewa Falls. He was born on November 17 1950, in Chippewa Falls to John and Elizabeth (Custer) Morning. He married Jackie Higbie on June 11, 1977 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Michael grew up on the family farm and attended the 2 room schoolhouse in Eagleton before graduating from Chippewa Falls High School and UW-River Falls. Mike worked as a farmer and as an operator at Bloomer Plastics (Charter Nex Films). In his younger years Mike was very active in the Eagleton Fire Department and active in establishing the Eagleton Softball and Baseball fields. He was a hard worker and was always willing to help out his friends and the community. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cruising around on his pontoon, planting food plots and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie of Chippewa Falls; brother, Patrick (Dorothy) Morning of Elk Mound; sisters, Bonnie (Gary “Gunner”) Gravunder of Bloomer, Rita (Gary “Bubba”) Stolt of Bloomer and Jenny (Rick) Starck of Cadott; sister-in-law, Paulette Morning of Evansville; special cousins, JoAnne Lien of Madison and Arnold (Julie) Miller of Madison; in-laws, John (Mary Jane) Higbie, Jane (Greg) Sankey, Joan Bilse and Jean (Walter) Matchim; and numerous other nieces, nephews, godchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth “Babe” Morning; Jackie’s parents, John and Mary Higbie; brother, John Morning Jr.; brother in-law, Eugene Bilse; and special cousin, Ed Lien.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Monday before the Service. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Cooks Valley. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.