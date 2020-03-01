Michael Murphy

Michael Kent Murphy, 74, of Menomonie, WI, often referred to as ‘Murph’, went peacefully home after his third bout of cancer, to his heavenly father on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020.
The youngest of four children, Mike was born on May 18, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to parents, Mervin and Eleanor Murphy. From a young age, Mike’s charismatic personality and thrill-seeking exuberance entertained and amused all who knew and loved him. Reminiscent stories of his parochial school days and his life growing up often included mischief, laughter, fun and disbelief. Mike stayed in touch with many of his childhood and school-age friends which was a testimony to his commitment to friendship and relationships.
His outgoing, sincere, kind, determined, quick witted and street-smart demeanor served him, his peers and customers well in the used car industry where he worked for thirty-five plus years in the St. Paul, MN metro area. Many of the people that he worked with during these years he considered lifelong friends and stayed faithfully in touch with them.
Building and maintaining relationships was Mike’s lifelong passion and legacy. He had a knack for making you feel like you had known him forever and wanted to continue doing so. He sincerely wanted the best for everyone he knew and was instrumental in helping and supporting anyone who was in need. Mike honorably took on the role as a surrogate father/brother to several family members and friends throughout his life. Everyone felt like they were Mike’s best friend.
Speaking of best friends, Mike had many furry ones throughout the years. He was a devoted dog owner where he shared his passion for friendship with his beloved dogs.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Eleanor Murphy, brother, Darvin Murphy and sisters; Dolly Clark and Darlene Ryan.
He is survived by his three children that he adored and lived for; Shannon (Randy) McFarland, Tim (Louanne) Murphy and Molly Harris as well as seven grandchildren that he was so very proud of: Taylor McFarland, Dylan Murphy, Erin Murphy, Savannah Harris, Jonah Harris, Amelia Harris and Lucia Harris. Mike’s family will miss his steadfast love, guidance, support, talks, jokes and constant presence in their lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Mike’s honor on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 3-6pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dunn County Humane Society.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.