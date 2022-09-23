Myer, Michael Allen, age 34, passed away suddenly Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home in Eau Claire. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on October 17th, 1987. He went to school in Kenosha and Eau Claire, having moved to Eau Claire in 2001. He graduated from Memorial High School. He completed his machine tool and die program at Chippewa Valley Technical College and worked as a machinist. His hobbies included: reading, Dungeons and Dragons, crafting, hanging out with friends and family, walking his dogs, gunsmithing, and figurine collecting.
He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Adamski; his cousin, Leonard Nelson; and his paternal grandmother, Shirley Myer. He is survived by his parents, Theresa (Adamski) and Allen Myer; his brother, Zachary Myer; maternal grandmother, Clara Adamski (Bristol, WI); paternal grandfather, Joseph Myer (Stone Lake, WI); girlfriend, Bee Valentine; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by family and friends.
Visitation for Michael will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Avenue, in Eau Claire. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Michael’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
