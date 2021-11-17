Michael Edward Nelson (79) of Osseo, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday November 13th at Dove Healthcare in Osseo. Mike was born September 11, 1942 to Lawrence and Lillian (Fischer) Nelson and raised on the family farm he loved. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1960 and joined his father on the farm. On September 19, 1979 he married Lynn Kindschy and to this union three sons were born.
Michael loved the seasons of the farm and all animals. His appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation was evident in his social interactions. He always took the time to visit and his kindness and gentleness with those he interacted with earned their respect. He enjoyed daybreak and a good cup of coffee before heading out for the day’s work and loved going for Gator rides with his faithful canine companions in the evening to check on the cattle and crops. He always had time to pet the barn cats and make sure they had plenty to eat even after the dairy cows were sold. Increasing the number of beef cattle each year and adding acreage to the farm operation enabled the next generation the opportunities of the farm.
He instilled his love of the farm in his sons and was proud of the men they have become and the families they have created. As the farming obligations were being capably taken care of by the boys, he ventured into politics being elected to the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors and served 11 years retiring due to health reasons in 2021. He served his church and community, holding offices of leadership throughout his life. His love of music and singing was a lifelong passion as he sang in the Osseo Men’s Chorus group and the Church choir.
He welcomed each daughter-by-love and grandchild warmly into the family. He loved the holidays and all the family festivities, watching sports (especially his Wisconsin teams), bowling, great food and a good old comedy show. His laugh was genuine and hardy and his smile quick and sincere. He enjoyed sharing the farm with the family by hosting the Nelson Family Reunion and took pride in it being a 5-generation farm.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, his sons Kellen (Lindsey), Keith (Nicole) and Kevin (Tara) and grandchildren, Kellen, Brock, Jennings, Grant, Emma and Maeve, his sister Patricia (Bill) Komro, Brother in laws Terry (Cerise) Kindschy, Fred (Lori) Kindschy and Dennis (Kathy) Kindschy and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Lillian Nelson and very special uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services for Mike will be held on Monday, November 22nd at 11:00 AM at Elk Creek Lutheran Church of Hale, Rural Osseo. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to call on the family from 10:00AM until the time of service. There will be a visitation on Sunday, November 21st from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.