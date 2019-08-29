Michael William Nichols, age 60, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2019. Mike was born on September 2, 1958 to Ronald and Elethe Nichols (O’Brien) in LaCrosse, WI.
Mike was very passionate about music and loved The Beatles. He himself performed as a musician for forty years. He also loved movies, trivia, and had a quest for world peace. He enjoyed making people laugh and had a punchline for every situation. He was an extraordinary story teller. His favorite story to tell was the “streaker story” about his notorious trip across the high school basketball court. While he was sometimes more inappropriate than funny, he always followed up his jokes by making sure you weren’t offended, and apologizing if you were. He also enjoyed biking and nursing home escapes. He was a very giving person, almost to a fault. His dog Zelda was one of the best things that ever happened to him, and he was proud to show her off to everyone. She will miss him immensely.
Mike never stopped loving the mother of his kids, Kim. He loved telling stories about running “The Old Edwards” and all the times in his life that he ticked her off. He would admit that made for a lot of stories. She was fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of his funny texts in recent years, and he was always amazed when she was funny back.
Mike spent fourteen years taking care of his disabled uncle, Bruce O’Brien, as a live-in caretaker. Bruce helped ground Mike, and also brought us all many laughs. These were the best years of Mike’s life, giving him purpose and finally a sense of home. He often got Bruce in on his jokes, the best being, “Bruce, who’s the Boss,” and Bruce replying with, “You are, Mike” or “Tony Danza.” Hopefully they are enjoying candy together.
Mike was so proud of his children, Tyler and Emilie-Anne.
Mike is survived by the love of his life, Kim; son, Tyler (Jared) Nichols; daughter, Emilie-Anne Nichols (PeggySue Lee); step-dad Elliot Garvin; brothers, Ronald (Kim) Nichols, Mike (Pam) Penisten, and Steve (Shelly) Garvin; sister, Karena (Dana) Thundercloud; grandchildren, Oliver, Vikter, Dexter, and Daniel; special friends, Cindy and Katie; faithful dog companion Zelda; his esteemed friend Herb; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Nichols; and special Uncle Bruce O’Brien.
A celebration of life will take place at Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S 2nd Street, Black River Falls, WI 54615 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Buswell Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Decorah Cemetery.