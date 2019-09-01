Michael “Odie” Odegard, 65, Max, North Dakota, died on Sunday, Aug. 18 at his home.
A memorial celebration of life for Michael “Odie” Odegard will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the homeplace, John Odegard, W129 Albany D, Mondovi.
Mike was born at Sacred Heart Hospital to Alfred (Ted) and Roselyn (Schilling) Odegard on Feb. 25, 1954. Mike attended school in Mondovi and entered the Air Force in 1973.
In the Air Force Mike served his country for several years even being stationed in England. He finished his military career at the Air Force Base in Minot, N.D. He chose to live in North Dakota and spent the rest of his life there and was employed by pipeline companies.
Mike is survived by three brothers and four sisters, Donna (Allen) Johnson, Mondovi, Betty (Bill) Sessions, Mondovi, Bonnie (Russ) Ulberg, Eau Claire, Ronald (Connie) Odegard, Eau Claire, Sandra (Dennis) Davis, Fountain City, John (Deb) Odegard, Mondovi, Steven (Becky) Odegard, Mondovi; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Roselyn Odegard, and an infant brother, David Odegard.