Michael Outinen, 49, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, formerly of Tamarack City, MI, passed away after a short illness, on October 22, 2021.
He was born on February 18, 1972, a son of Paul and Shirley Outinen. He graduated from Dollar Bay-Tamarack City High School in 1991. He attended the University of Northwestern Ohio, earning an Associates degree in Business and Mechanical Engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years. He was employed by the Marco Company, selling and servicing office equipment.
Michael was confirmed at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbell. He had been a member of the Tamarack City Fire Department. He was a fan of Detroit Sports: the Pistons, Tigers, Red Wings, and the Lions. Most of all, he loved his daughter.
He is survived by: His parents-Paul and Shirley; his daughter-Alice of Eau Claire; siblings-Suzanne (Mark) Miron, David (Laurie) Outinen, Lori (Dean) Isaacson, and Ronald Outinen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Pearce Funeral Home in Lake Linden. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 29, and for an hour before the funeral on Saturday, at the Pearce Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Lake Linden.