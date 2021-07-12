Michael Charles Quick had two great loves in his life. First, his beloved wife Beth. Secondly, his fondness for music of all kinds. Beth passed from Mike’s life in early 2020. All of us find joy in the belief that they are now back together again in a better place.
Mike was born in Eau Claire on November 6th, 1947, to Harry and Dorothy Quick.
In his early years Mike enjoyed playing baseball on Little League and Babe Ruth teams.
It was not long, though, before his love of music became center stage in his life.
Mike grew up listening to Elvis, Bob Dylan, the Drifters, Sam Cooke, The Beatles and Rolling Stones as well as George Jones and Merle Haggard and enjoying about any kind of music. As a singer-songwriter, he began performing back in the 1970’s during the latter part of the folk music revival.
Mike performed and wrote music for over 30 years in a variety of venues and places around the country. His original music has been played nationally and internationally on Public Radio stations, and on the RFD Cable television network. He especially enjoyed playing in various bands and groups with many of his friends and local performers.
Mike’s songs can be heard on several CDs, including Down Bullfrog Road, House of Dreams, and Rain. Among his most notable songs are My Father’s Shoes, dedicated to our father Harry Quick; and Chickadee, in honor of Beth.
He graduated from Memorial High School, and the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire with a degree in Philosophy. During his high school years, Mike had the honor of being a Congressional Page in Washington, D.C., where he attended school at the Library of Congress.
After college he lived for several years in southern California, before eventually returning to Wisconsin.
Mike is survived by his brother Jonathan, Jon’s wife Sandra, Jon and Sandra’s son Jackson, and half-sister, Jackie Shihadeh, who resides in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and many cousins in the Eau Claire area.
The family would ask that any memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor David Butler officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service at the Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.