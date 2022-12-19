Michael John Rosentreter, 63, of Augusta, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on December 12, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehab in Augusta, Wisconsin.

He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 1, 1959, to John and Fern (Lambrecht) Rosentreter. As a result, he received countless April Fool’s Day birthday presents from his daughters. Michael, known to many as Mike, Mic, or Rosey, graduated from Augusta High School in 1977. The oldest of three, he grew up with his sister Mary Jo and brother Mark across the street from Dells Mill. They shared many enjoyable times together with neighborhood friends on Dells Pond, in Bridge Creek, and throughout the surrounding woods.

