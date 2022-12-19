Michael John Rosentreter, 63, of Augusta, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on December 12, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehab in Augusta, Wisconsin.
He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 1, 1959, to John and Fern (Lambrecht) Rosentreter. As a result, he received countless April Fool’s Day birthday presents from his daughters. Michael, known to many as Mike, Mic, or Rosey, graduated from Augusta High School in 1977. The oldest of three, he grew up with his sister Mary Jo and brother Mark across the street from Dells Mill. They shared many enjoyable times together with neighborhood friends on Dells Pond, in Bridge Creek, and throughout the surrounding woods.
After graduating high school, Mike headed West to his beloved Wyoming to work in open pit uranium mines where he operated enormous Euclid Trucks — heavy equipment for earth moving. As a child, he enjoyed family trips to Wyoming and was hooked on the landscape and freedom of the state. He cherished many good memories of his time here with family and friends, including his mining days, road trips, and snowmobiling adventures. After returning to Augusta, he met and married Ginger Indrebo. While they later divorced, the two remained friends and raised their two daughters, Amy and Molly. His daughters will remember him as the very best dad, cook, tomato canner, cheerleader, photographer, snowmobile driver, gear head, musical influence, handyman, and friend.
Mike was very proud of the many muscle cars he owned, restored, and drove until the wheels fell off including Camaros, Chevelles, Corvettes, Mustangs, and more. He was a massive NASCAR fan, avidly backing Jeff Gordon. He spent many winter days with his brother Mark racing snowmobiles as the Rosen Racing Team. Besides working for the Township of Bridge Creek, Mike also worked for the Augusta Public Works Team for 22 years. He could be seen around town plowing snow, mowing fields, sweeping streets- always quick to flash a peace sign from the steering wheel. Throughout his entire life he always welcomed snow- snow meant he could sled and toboggan with his siblings, drive the grader and clear the roads, rip on the sled with friends, or compete in a snowmobile race. Mike also loved to fish, hunt, garden, and tinker in his garage.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter Amy and Kyle Olson and grandsons Ryan and Jack, of Whidbey Island, Washington, daughter Molly Rosentreter and Ryan Frazier of St. Paul, Minnesota, sister Mary and Wayne Greene of Cadott, and brother Mark and Karen Rosentreter of Osseo.
While you would never hear him complain about it, in his early 30s Mike was diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease. Despite his resilience and perseverance, Parkinson’s complications sadly contributed to his passing. He is preceded in death by his father John, mother Fern, cousin Diane, niece Kay, and beloved family dog Jenny.
A burial service and celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2023.
In the meantime, go enjoy the great big snowfall Mike sent down on Thursday!