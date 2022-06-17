MICHAEL D. “MIKE” SCHULTZ, age 75 of Janesville passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was born on April 25, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Ruslyn and Rosie (Pantermuehl) Schultz. Mike attended Catholic schools and graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire. Mike then went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. While in college, he met Shirley Jochimsen from Eau Claire and they married in 1968. They resided in Rockford, IL, and Milwaukee and North Prairie in WI. Shirley passed away in 1999 as a result of a vehicle crash. He was employed as a Senior Computer Systems Analyst for Rockwell International (Allen- Bradley). Mike also worked for Wisconsin Gas Company, Falk Corporation and Bucyrus-Erie Company, all in the Milwaukee area. He was most recently a member of St. William Catholic Church in Janesville. In his later years, Mike met Dawn Marinaro (Young) in Janesville, WI and they married on September 10, 2011. They lived in Janesville. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and was a model railroad enthusiast. In earlier years, Mike also enjoyed softball and bowling and suffered through the game of golf. He is survived by his wife, Dawn of Janesville; sons David (Mary) Schultz of La Crosse, WI, and Geoff (Jamie) Schultz of St. Peters, MO; siblings Fred Schultz of Eau Claire, WI, Kathy (John) Schultz-Kempf of Eau Claire, WI, Michele (Ardell) Redetzke of Durand, WI and Matthew (Heidi) Schultz of Eau Claire, WI; and grandchildren S. Elyse Schultz, Geoffrey Schultz, Jr., Emma Schultz, and Hannah Schultz. He is preceded in death his parents, first wife Shirley Schultz, and brother Marcus Schultz. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery chapel in Eau Claire (3:00 p.m.) with an interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire (3:45 p.m.). A remembrance reception following the burial will be held at The Complexx at Wagner’s, 2159 Brackett Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
