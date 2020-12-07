Michael Guy Shafer, age 66, was called home to heaven on December 3, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1954 in Eau Claire to the parents of Vernon & Marietta (Spores) Shafer.
Michael was united in marriage to Pamela Emerson on July 10th, 1980.
Michael is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Shawn Shafer, Anthony Shafer & Aleasha Brown; three grandchildren, Logan Rollins, Riley Shafer and Eclipse Brown; siblings, David Shafer (Charlotte), Ann Newman, Joseph (Dorene) Shafer, Linda (Bruce) Baugher; many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon & Marietta; brothers, Leroy, Bruce, Dennis; sisters, Shirley and Bonnie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com