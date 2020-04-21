Michael J. Spencer, 73, died on Saturday, April 11 at Oakwood Health Services. He was born April 5, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Donald and Lois Spencer. He graduated from Prospect High School in Mt. Prospect, IL in 1965.
He enlisted in the Army in 1966, fought during the Vietnam War and served until 1972. He later moved to Eau Claire and went to work for the phone company as a lineman, then as a supervisor and retired 27 years later in 2001. He married Diane (Nelson) Blankenhorn in 1980.
Mike and Diane loved to travel and did many trips in the United States and other countries. Mike also loved fishing and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; his stepsons, Dwayne and William; and his sister, Nancy (Rick) Gasper of Crystal Lake, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Steve and William. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com