Michael W. Stibor, age 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in O’Fallon, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/, L.E. Philips Treatment Center, https://www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Giving, or the American Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N 50th Ave, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at church on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
