Michael “Mike” C. Stokke, age 64, of Franklin, TN, passed away suddenly on November 30, 2022.
Mike was born in Rice Lake, WI, to Charles Stokke and Donna Novak on January 14, 1958. He lived and attended schools in Barron, WI, until age 16. After a family move to Menomonie, WI, in 1974, he graduated in 1976 from Menomonie High School. Mike married his high school sweetheart and fellow classmate, Sue Stratton, on June 7, 1980. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1980 with a degree in accounting, and subsequently obtained his MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1991.
Mike had a long and rewarding career as a CPA. He began his career with Arthur Andersen, L.L.P., in Houston, TX, later transferring to their Minneapolis office. He was promoted to partner with the firm after 10 years and later ran the Minneapolis tax department. It was a legacy and firm that he always held dear despite the firm closing in 2002. Mike also worked at Deloitte, RSM McGladrey, Grant Thornton, as well as a few start-up companies. He opened two new offices in Atlanta for two of these companies and held various leadership positions in each. Mike served on numerous civic, community, and church boards throughout his life.
Mike had a passion for leadership that was not about position, but rather an emphasis on the responsibility of service a leader was given in helping others flourish, grow, and develop to their full potential. He was blessed with numerous mentors throughout his life who had a profound impact on him. It was always the intent of his heart to pass this blessing along to others.
But above all, Mike’s faith in Jesus Christ, as Lord and Savior, was the guiding light and principle that shaped and directed his life.
Mike was an avid golfer who cherished the decades of memories, playing first and foremost with his 2 sons, but also with many friends and colleagues. He and his only daughter also shared a very special bond, and had their own activities exclusive to the two of them. Mike’s highly developed humor and wit, as well as his generosity, his servant’s heart (beginning with his family), and his kindness to others will be sorely missed in this world.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Bertha Stokke, and James and Fannie Halverson; stepfather, Adolph Novak; stepmother, Luella Stokke; in-laws, Lyle and Frances Stratton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, niece, and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Sue; children, Caitlin, Michael Jr. and Samuel Stokke; his parents, Charles Stokke and Donna Novak; siblings, Dawn (Lee) Ullrich and Steven (Gina) Stokke; brother-in-law, Willis (Leah) Stratton; sisters-in-law, Sharon Sterry, Patsy (Tom) Styer, Cheryl (Gary) Guptill, and Lori (Ron) Wilsey; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to their favorite charity in Mike’s name. Possibilities include any charity that seeks to help those in need whether it be your local place of worship, a food pantry, etc., or even a gift to help someone you know who is in need and would be blessed by your kindness.
A private service was held by family. Further Celebration of Life services are pending. Arrangements by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN, https://www.williamsonmemorial.com.
