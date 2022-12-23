Michael “Mike” C. Stokke, age 64, of Franklin, TN, passed away suddenly on November 30, 2022.

Mike was born in Rice Lake, WI, to Charles Stokke and Donna Novak on January 14, 1958. He lived and attended schools in Barron, WI, until age 16. After a family move to Menomonie, WI, in 1974, he graduated in 1976 from Menomonie High School. Mike married his high school sweetheart and fellow classmate, Sue Stratton, on June 7, 1980. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1980 with a degree in accounting, and subsequently obtained his MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1991.

