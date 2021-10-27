Michael Jon Wagener (Mikey, Wags, Red) died at his home on October 15th, 2021. Michael packed a lot into his 41 years. As described by his loved ones, he had a larger-than-life personality. He was authentic, kind, talented, charismatic, spontaneous, colorful, humorous, selfless, and a successful entrepreneur. He made the most of life and was a pro level skier and an avid mountain biker — a true force of nature. He had an infectious smile and a generous heart; his brother called him a visionary. He was a passionate card player and had a fierce love for his family and friends.
We come here to go there…Love you forever! See you up the road!
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Myron Lange and Marion and John Wagener. Michael is survived by his parents, John (Jack) and Sandy Wagener; brother Samuel and Antonia Wagener; nephew Finley Wagener; grandmothers Delma Dalane and Bonnie Lange; twelve aunts and twelve uncles; and too many cousins to count.
A celebration of Michael’s life and private burial will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. The family of Michael Jon Wagener (Mikey, Wags, Red) has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. www.devargastaos.com 1-866-657-4019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to Taos Field Institute (https://www.fitaos.org/), Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf) (www.bcrf.org) or a charity of your choice.