Michael P. Wagner, 68, passed away on Tuesday January 12, 2021 in his home.
Michael was born on April 4, 1952 to Chester and Pauline in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Michael graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. He was a natural athlete, excelling in a wide variety of sports, passions he carried with him throughout life. He competed in golf at a very high level and bowled a number of perfect games. Michael spent many years in the family business, Wagner’s 66 and 1/2 lanes, working alongside his father Chet.
Michael married Cheryl Wagner (Bauch) in 1990 and the two later divorced. They had two children, Nolan and Aaron. His favorite place was Lake Melissa in Detroit Lakes, where he had his best childhood memories, and created many happy memories for those he shared time with at the lake. He loved to spend time on the boat, whether it was relaxing on the pontoon, fishing, skiing, or taking the kids tubing.
With his upbeat demeanor, Michael was great company to be around and always maintained an exceptional sense of humor. He had a nickname for everyone, which he used in an affectionate way. Many of the people close to him remember him as a man full of generosity and kindness.
He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Michael is survived by his children, Nolan Wagner of Altoona, Wisconsin and Aaron Wagner of Rochester, New York; dear friend, Michael(Tina) Longsdorf; his two sisters, Dian(David) Naugle of Inverness, Illinois and Sandy(Ronald) Buchholz of Plainfield, Illinois; nephews, Patrick Naugle, Michael Naugle, Josh Buchholz, and Joel Buchholz; nieces, Jodie Panapa, and Darcy Lien; and in-laws, Paula and Mike Haroldson, Troy and Sharla Bauch, and Gregg and Anne Bauch.
A visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Smith Funeral Chapel, in Eau Claire, WI. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com