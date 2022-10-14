Michael “Mike” E. Walker, 57, of New Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born on December 22, 1964, to Kermit and June (Gullickson) Walker, the youngest of four brothers. Mike grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1983.

He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Mike worked in the family business, eventually taking on and operating Kerm’s on Water Street. In the last few years, Mike has built a small construction business. His latest project was building his and Joann’s dream home.