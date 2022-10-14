Michael “Mike” E. Walker, 57, of New Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born on December 22, 1964, to Kermit and June (Gullickson) Walker, the youngest of four brothers. Mike grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1983.
He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Mike worked in the family business, eventually taking on and operating Kerm’s on Water Street. In the last few years, Mike has built a small construction business. His latest project was building his and Joann’s dream home.
Mike met his wife, Joann, at Kerm’s on Water Street. They married and made Eau Claire their home for many years. Mike and Joann welcomed two children, Benjamin and Elizabeth Walker. Mike was a strong, devoted, and loving man of the family.
Mike has been a longtime member of the Ski Sprites Water Ski Show Team and he loved spending time on the water. He most enjoyed his Sand Lake property, leisurely boat rides, and watching Packer and Badger football games. Mike especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, Ella and Nora. Mike was an avid golfer and gave many hours to the Flying Eagles Ski Club.
Anyone who knew Mike knew he could have a conversation and share a story about anything. He was a kind and caring man. In keeping with Mike’s loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live on.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joann; their children, Benjamin (Hannah) and Elizabeth; father, Kermit Walker; brothers, Kim (Pam) and Rick (Brenda); grandchildren, Ella and Nora; and many treasured brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and neighbors. Mike is preceded in death by his mother, June, and brother, Jeffrey.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire. A Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit at Mayo Health Systems Eau Claire for their compassionate care.