Michael Marvin Walker, 77, passed away peacefully in the company of his twin brother, Fred Walker, at Sacred Heart Hospital on Thursday January 7, 2021. Mike was a decorated army veteran who served with the 25th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War.
Mike was born on August 13, 1943 to Marvin and Hazel (Insteness) Walker in Eau Claire, WI. Mike enlisted in the army and was stationed first in Alaska and then in Pearl Harbor. Mike went on to serve in the Vietnam War where he was awarded one Bronze Service Star and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was decorated with a Combat Infantryman Badge, National defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After serving in Vietnam, Mike started a long career at Uniroyal. Near his retirement, he thought it would be fun to become the proprietor of a lake side tavern and campground. He ran Sugarbush on Chain Lake for approximately 10 years. Later, he purchased a hobby farm, where he enjoyed relaxing and feeding the deer and birds and riding his UTV with his daughters and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his three daughters, Kari, Traci, Michelle and twin brother Fred, brother Don and two sisters, Joan and Sharon and seven beloved grandchildren.
On January 15 at 2:00pm, he will be laid to rest at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner WI.
Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park, www.ecveteransfoundation.com. Go Packers!