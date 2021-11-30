Michael F. Weber, age 93 of Eau Galle, died Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Comforts of Home in Menomonie with his family by his side.
Mike was born on July 30, 1928 on the home farm in Eau Galle. He was the son of Louis and Lucy (Weisenbeck) Weber. Mike grew up in Eau Galle, attended and graduated from St. Henry’s while working for farmers in the area. After school, Mike worked with his brothers on the home farm for several years until buying the farm. Mike married Mabel Gobel on October 9, 1951 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage, they continued to farm on the home farm and started their family. Mike purchased the Durand Stockyards in 1968 and continued with the business until retiring in 2007. After retiring, they moved to the Village at White Pine in Menomonie and most recently at the Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Mike served on the board of directors for West Wisconsin Telcom for 42 years. He was proud to serve on the board and to help grow the telecom to what it is today. Mike was a lifetime member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. He enjoyed playing cards and he especially enjoyed talking with everyone, swapping stories and making new friends.
Mike is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mabel; three children, Susan (Don) Marx of Madison, Terry (Connie) of Eau Galle and Randy (Nancy) Eau Galle; nine grandchildren, Jeff, Curt (Seulgi), Andy (Amy), Nick (Kendra), Emily (Ryan), Dustin, Rachel (Ben), Eric (Ashley) and Kelsey (Kevin); 14 great grandchildren, one sister, Anna Mae Schweger of Boyceville; one sister-in-law, Mary Webb of Menomonie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Kristin Marx; three brothers, Eugene, Cyril and Wayne Weber and one sister, Angie Lindstrom.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle with Rev. Jerry Hoeser officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM – 7:00PM Wednesday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.