Michael G. Wood, 59, of Chippewa Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5 at his residence peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Michael was born October 5th, 1963 in Chippewa Falls, to the late Darrel and Ethel (Moss) Wood.

