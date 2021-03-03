Micheal D. Shepler, 75, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Mike was born on December 29, 1945 in Eau Claire to Lyle “Buck” and Viola “Babe” (Oberbilling) Shepler. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1964. He graduated from Eau Claire Vocational School in 1967 and served in the US Amy during the Vietnam War. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and delighted in going to auctions and thrift sales. He was a member of the VFW Post 305 Honor Guard. He was also active in Epiphany Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church when the two churches merged.
Mike is survived by his three children Michelle (Kevin Shoemaker) Shepler, Marty (Heidi) Shepler, and Mark (Jennifer) Shepler. Five Step-Children Joan (Larry) Schrofe, Julie (David) Grunewald, Laurie (Ken) Stevens, Andy (Renie) Bjorklund, and Steve (Sherry) Bjorklund. 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He is further survived by his sisters Mary Stygar, and Jackie Anderson. Brothers Roger (Shirley), Larry (Irma), Terry (Sandra), Denny (Rose), Randy (Mary), and Danny (Jean).
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Darlene Smith and Gretchen Hotchkiss.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Pkwy Altoona). A PRIVATE family service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday March 6, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Eau Claire with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with military honors conducted by VFW Post 305.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.