A devoted husband for fifty-four years, he was a partner in a lifetime of adventures with his wife Cathy. Loving and generous, he was the best of fathers to his children Naim and Nayla; to his daughter-in-law Maria-Teresa, and grandchildren Caterina, Ceiba and Mishka. A dedicated physician, he was beloved by his patients. He enjoyed long walks in nature, star gazing, listening to classical music and reading French poetry. He was a longtime member of Le Salon Français.
Dr. Michel Sultan died peacefully at home after a valiant struggle with ALS.
He is also survived by his sister Andrée, his brothers Jacques and Raymond, and all his nieces and nephews.
A 1964 graduate of the Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth’s Faculté de Médecine, Dr. Sultan completed his medical training in Washington, D.C., Boston and Madison, WI. In 1969, he moved his family to Beirut where he practiced gastroenterology for fifteen years. In 1984, he escaped the Lebanese civil war to re-settle his family in Eau Claire. For the next twenty-five years, he worked as a gastroenterologist at both Sacred Heart Hospital and Oakleaf Surgical Hospital. With his then-partner, the late Dr. Jahn Hansen, he founded Eau Claire GI Associates.
Dr. Sultan served on the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors representing District 10. He was a founding member of the Eau Claire Community Foundation and through it endowed a fund for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. He was also a member of the Blue Gold Society at UW-Eau Claire, a Century Club contributor and Director’s Circle member at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
His work is done. May he rest in peace.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to his caregivers Elaine, Janice, Kairo and Kathy, to St. Joseph’s Hospice and in particular to Staci, Faye, John and Roxanne for their loving care, and to his friends in the community for their kind and generous support.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 5 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Clearwater Room on the 3rd floor of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with the Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Monday afternoon at the Pablo Center from 3:30 pm until the time of service. Visitation will continue at the conclusion of the service while refreshments are served. A private family funeral will be held in Beirut, Lebanon in May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
