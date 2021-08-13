Michelle Sue Haase, age 54, of Eau Claire passed away on August 10, 2021, at her home.
Michelle was born on February 25, 1967, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Henry & Arlyn Haase. She was a graduate of Chi-High High School, Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed the outdoors and crafting with her friends. Michelle was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Michelle’s courage and beautiful grace will be missed by those her life touched. She faced many challenges in life but her faith in Jesus Christ supplied her with the endurance and perseverance to overcome and love unconditionally.
Michelle is survived by siblings, Diane (John) Winger, Jerrold (Peggy) Haase, Sandra (Gary) Greenwood, and Julie (Terry) Fliflet; Nieces, Angela Seger, Marissa Adou, Erin Grajewski, Jessica Fliflet, and Heather Vold; Nephews, John Winger, Joseph Fliflet, and Jacob Fliflet; 11 great nieces/nephews; 5 great-great nieces/nephews; and her very dear Promising Pals family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Timothy Haase; sister, Brenda Haase; paternal grandparents, Henry & Hedwig Haase; material grandparents, Henry & Minta Pake.
A private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon, Wisconsin.
Assisting the family with arrangements is Smith Funeral Chapal, Eau Claire.
For God so loved the world, He gave His only Son; so that whoever believes in Him, would not perish, but may have life eternal life. John 3:16
