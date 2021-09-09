Michelle Marilyn (Wick) Hovey, age 54, of rural Gilmanton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Michelle passed at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire with her family at her side after battling a severe infection while receiving cancer treatment.
Michelle was born on November 3, 1966 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Wayne and Marilyn (Amidon) Wick. The Wick family farmed in Jahns Valley in Cream, Wisconsin. Michelle graduated from Alma High School in 1985 while being an active 4-H member, FHA HERO State Officer and Buffalo County Dairy Princess. After high school, Michelle attended and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Winona State University. In 1989, Michelle began her 32-year teaching career in the Gilmanton School District. She was a dedicated, caring and devoted educator who touched the lives of over 500 students during her time in third, fourth and fifth grades. Teaching was not just a job to Michelle; it was her life. Mrs. Hovey loved to teach her students about the importance of agriculture in our world and provide them with hands-on opportunities. Michelle always felt lucky to be employed in Gilmanton and the district was just as blessed to have her. She was fortunate to learn with her amazing students and colleagues.
On October 28, 1995, Michelle married the love of her life, John C. Hovey, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cream, Wisconsin. John and Michelle had one daughter, Rachel JoAnn. The Hovey family farmed with dairy and beef cattle on their fifth-generation family farm in Bennett Valley. Michelle was an asset to both the Wick and Hovey Family farms, spending countless hours helping with chores and fieldwork.
Michelle was an active member of the Gilmanton community, serving as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the altar guild at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, as well as a 4-H Leader of the Lookout Legends 4-H Club. In 2017, she was recognized as the Buffalo County 4-H Volunteer of the Year. Michelle was an avid fan of all Gilmanton Panther athletic sporting events. Michelle was a loving wife and mother, a respected community member, possessed a strong soul and a heart of gold.
Michelle is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Rachel; her parents, Wayne and Marilyn (Amidon) Wick of Nelson; siblings, Tari Costello of Waupun, Wendy (Davy) Olson of Mondovi and Dan (Sarah) Wick of Onalaska; stepmother-in-law, Phyllis Ede-Hovey of Mondovi; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Scott) Thompson of Mondovi; brother-in-law, Eric (Linda) Hovey of Mondovi; many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and the close-knit Gilmanton School family.
Michelle is preceded in death by mother-in-law, JoAnn (Groe) Hovey; father-in-law, Joseph C. Hovey; paternal grandparents, Dell and H. Irene (Johnson) Wick; and maternal grandparents, Hebard and Agnes (Nelson) Amidon.
Funeral services for Michelle will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in rural Gilmanton. Burial will follow at the West Bennett Valley cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi chapel and again at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.