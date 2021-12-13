Mickie Kay Beauchamp, 80, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2021, following a 6-year battle with vascular dementia. He was born March 15, 1941, in Mt. Carmel, IL, the son of Robert and Kathryn (Mc Williams) Beauchamp.
Mickie served his country in the U.S. Navy and was at the Bay of Pigs Invasion. In the Navy he was a Sea Bee where he learned his lifelong profession as a welder.
Mickie married the love of his life, Sharon Ordorff, on November 24, 1979, in Pasadena, Texas. They had three wonderful children.
He was a kind and gentle man and will always be remembered as a honest, respectful, grateful, genuine, accountable and peaceful person. He was loved by all that had the privilege to know him. Mickie loved family time, cooking, and fishing. He taught his children and grandson how to fish, flyfish, and camp, and how to be a good and genuine person.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and mother and father-in-law.
Mickie is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Nolan, Abby (Dan Witschen), and Amanda; grandchildren, Ethan (Taylor Watton); great-grandchildren, Briella & Beau Beauchamp-Watton; a sister, Peggy Serum; and his “favorite,” Rita Ann; and by numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Rev. Jamie Brieske officiating. Military Honors rendered by American Legion Post #53 & VFW Post #7232 will follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Per the requirement of the church, face masks are required during the visitation and service.
