Michael Todd Rebarchek, 62, of Independence, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Mike was born in Kenosha, WI on November 12, 1960, to Eugene “Geno” and Eva (Dean) Rebarchek. In 1970, his family moved to the Independence area where he attended school, graduating Independence high school with the class of 1979.
Mike certainly lived his life in the fast lane; he was always on the go. He worked hard, but he played even harder and he his poured his heart and soul into everything he did. His passions in life included Chevy Camaros, Honda GoldWings, live music, dancing, camping, traveling and most importantly – his family, especially his grandkids. He was such a thoughtful and selfless man, always making sure his family was taken care of and lending a hand to friends in need. He had the best sense of humor and loved pranking his friends and family. There was never a dull moment when Mike was around. He was also known to be incredibly spontaneous, and we usually never knew just what he was up to. He loved family road trips and cross-country adventures, easily making new friends everywhere he went. He was loved by everyone who new him and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years: Maggie; son, Mitchell (Nina) Rebarchek of Rudolph; step-daughter, Erica Jelen (Brandon Padula) of Whitehall; mother: Eva; sisters: Rachael (Rick) Baker of Pleasantville and Roxanne Rebarchek of Florida; grandchildren: Khloe Rebarchek and Ashton Hayes; nephews: William Brickwood and Joey Kasnoff and their families; aunts: Theresa (Rebarchek) Huff, Diane (Jim) Dean-Skutley, Peggy Dean-Geroux, and Patti (Jerry) Dean-Hoehm.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene; and infant brother, Steven; grandparents Roy & Katherine Rebarchek and William & Evangeline Dean; father & mother-in-law: Clifford and Fern Bautch; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Special thanks to Mark & Ellan Bartow for all they have done for the family through these tough times and also to all the nurses that aided in his care.
He may be gone but not forgotten. “One more, gotta be quick!”
Family and friends are welcome for a Celebration of Life and Fellowship at East End Bar, Independence, beginning at 1 P.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023. A funeral service for Mike will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.