Michael Todd Rebarchek, 62, of Independence, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

Mike was born in Kenosha, WI on November 12, 1960, to Eugene “Geno” and Eva (Dean) Rebarchek. In 1970, his family moved to the Independence area where he attended school, graduating Independence high school with the class of 1979.

