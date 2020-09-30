Mildred L. Carter, 97, of Osseo, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday evening, Sept. 26, 2020, in the loving care of her family and Mayo Home Hospice.
Mildred Laura Carter, daughter of Edgar and Laura (Schanke) Otto was born Jan. 20, 1923, in Clear Creek Township in Foster, WI. She was raised in the township where she attended York Valley Country School and was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Mildred was united in marriage to Ellwood Carter on Nov. 30, 1942, in Milwaukee. Ellwood brought to this marriage his nearly two year old son Arlan and together the couple added to their family with the birth of a daughter Sharol. After her husband was discharged from the service they returned to Osseo where Mildred enjoyed her life as a wife and mother.
Mildred loved spending time in the outdoors, whether she was gardening, fishing, camping or picking berries. She was a wonderful baker and it was a true blessing when treated to one of her delicious pies. Ellwood and Mildred belonged to the Black River Ramblers camping group where they traveled throughout the United States camping and often finding great fishing holes along the way. After Ellwood passed away in April of 1996 she continued camping with the group known as the Wisconsin Singles. With her love of traveling she was able to see most of the lower 48 states.
Mildred will be remembered as someone who had a tremendous love for her family and never missed an opportunity to be with them. This love was only surpassed by her unending love and a deep faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was comforted in knowing that she was safe in the arms of the good shepherd.
Mildred will be dearly missed by her son, Arlan and Loretta Carter of Fall Creek; 2 granddaughters, Robin (Regan) Chapiesky of Fall Creek, Sarah (Chad) Olstad of Rochester, MN; 2 great granddaughters, Maggie and JoAnna Olstad; sister-in-law Tracy Carter of Deforest; son-in-law Rev. Ronald (Marlene) Wik of Cataract; several nieces, Sandra “Tiny” Otto, Shari Indrebo, Penny Erickson, Linda Dolan, Audra Bruder, Jackie Carter, Roxanna Bradney, Mary Ellen Henkelman, Jane White; nephews, Charles Otto, David Otto, Jason Otto; special friends, Carol and Ray Strangfeld and members of Mildred’s camping groups; additional nieces, nephews and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ellwood; daughter Sharol Wik; grandson Erik Carter; siblings, Doris Erickson, Gladys Scheurman, Clarence, Virgil, Franklin and Richard Otto; nephews, Ron Erickson, Michael Otto and David Carter.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Osseo Cemetery.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayo Home Hospice for their exemplary nursing care given to Mildred with kindness and compassion.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.