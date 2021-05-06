Mildred “Milly” Johnson Kappus was born May 7, 1922 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and passed away April 27, 2021 in Loveland, Colorado.
Six sisters and one brother preceded Milly in death. One sister, Lois Fjelsted of Fort Benton, Montana, survives her.
Milly’s four children include DellAnn Sathe (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio; David Kappus (Ginny) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Susan Zila (Randy) of Loveland, Colorado and Sally Kappus of Altoona, Wisconsin. Her family expanded to include nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Milly was a gifted painter, as well as, a prolific writer of both poetry and prose. Her writings expressed her experiences in life with family and friends.
Milly was proud of her volunteer work at church, scouting, the Bisbee Museum in Arizona and various community organizations.
In June of 2012, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to celebrate Milly’s 90 years of Life! It was a memorable weekend.
A zoom birthday at 98 was great! All the family participated and Milly was truly amazed.
She was one in a million…now out of this world and into God’s Kingdom!
A private family service will take place in Loveland, Colorado.