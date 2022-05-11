Mildred E. Knuth, 100, formerly of Fall Creek and Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Mildred Elizabeth, daughter of Bill and Helen (Singer) Heuer was born April 24, 1922, in Altoona. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, and attended Pine View Country School in Ludington Township, rural Fall Creek.
Mildred was united in marriage to Herman Grassnickle on Sept. 1, 1940, in Fall Creek. The couple lived in Lincoln Township and to this union 3 children were born. Mildred later married Peter Bischoff and they made their home in Eau Claire. After Peter passed away on Jan. 27, 1979, she married Alfred Knuth in Neillsville, and the couple made their home in Fairchild. She eventually returned to Fall Creek, before entering St. John’s Apartment in Eau Claire. She was able to live independently until the age of 98 when she entered the Augusta Health and Rehab.
Mildred started her working career as a waitress and then for 20 years worked as a nurse’s aid at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, retiring from there in 1984. Not wanting to fully retire, she then worked for Eau Claire County Homecare before taking a position at the Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home, where she had worked in the kitchen and also helped to feed and assist the residents wherever needed.
She had been involved with the ladies society at both St. James Trinity in Fall Creek and St. John’s Lutheran in Eau Claire. She was also a member of the Eau Claire and Fall Creek American Legion Auxiliaries. Some of her favorite pastime activities included knitting, crocheting, plastic crafts, working puzzles, playing cards and reading romance novels.
Mildred will be dearly missed by her daughter, Ione Shong of Fall Creek; 2 sons, Byron Grassnickle of Rock Falls, IL, and Larry (Patricia) Grassnickle of Allenton; 8 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren; step daughter Patricia Moschkau and step-daughter-in-law Kathy Knuth both of Eau Claire. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Connie Holum, Robert and Helena Grassnickle; and sister Margaret (Walter) Rucks.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Tom Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
