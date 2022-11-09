Milo L. (Vernie) Hays, age 93, of Altoona, passed peacefully into his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Dove South with his loving family by his side.
Milo was born and raised in the Eau Claire area, but Altoona quickly became home, where he was an active member of the community. Over the years, Milo was a volunteer fire fighter, little league president and Boy Scout Troop Leader. He was a member of the Altoona United Methodist Church where he was on the board of trustees and became famous for his flip flop chicken dinner. Milo was a member of the Altoona Lions Club for 43 years where he conducted vision screens and eye bank runs. He decorated the tenth street park with Christmas lights and was most proud of receiving the Melvin Jones award and many other Statewide awards.
He was a skilled machinist whose last jobs included Gould Manufacturing and McDonough Manufacturing.
Milo was married to Vivian L. Ankney on September 18, 1948. She passed away in 1987. He married Marcie Boisvert on November 11, 1989. She passed away February 20, 2000.
Milo’s joy in life was his faith in God, love of family, and ability to provide beautiful accordion music wherever he went. He was a founding member of the Smoke-eaters band and numerous other bands. Milo, along with his dear friend Ray Henning, continued playing music for countless weddings, nursing homes, church polka masses and family gatherings into his nineties.
Milo is survived by his daughters, Illa Russell (Gerald), Vicky Joles (Jack); sons: Gary Hays (Marge), Terry Hays (Diane) and Michael Hays (Peggy); 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Tillie Hays; brothers, Macie, Clarence, Vilas, Minor, Audian, Vane, Verner, a sister, Lila and half-sister, Vivian.
The visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. with The Lions Rose ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be Friday, November 11, 2022 one hour prior to the 11 a.m. service at the Altoona United Methodist Church, 428 1st St. W. with Pastor Cheri Miskimen officiating. Interment will be at Rest Haven Gardens, Township of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Altoona United Methodist Church or the Altoona Lions Club.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Health, Dove South & Moments Hospice for all of the amazing and compassionate care.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.