Milo L. (Vernie) Hays, age 93, of Altoona, passed peacefully into his heavenly home on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Dove South with his loving family by his side.

Milo was born and raised in the Eau Claire area, but Altoona quickly became home, where he was an active member of the community. Over the years, Milo was a volunteer fire fighter, little league president and Boy Scout Troop Leader. He was a member of the Altoona United Methodist Church where he was on the board of trustees and became famous for his flip flop chicken dinner. Milo was a member of the Altoona Lions Club for 43 years where he conducted vision screens and eye bank runs. He decorated the tenth street park with Christmas lights and was most proud of receiving the Melvin Jones award and many other Statewide awards.

Recommended for you