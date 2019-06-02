Milo Scheuermann, age 87, of Isanti, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Milo Ralph Scheuermann was born November 8, 1931 in Eau Claire, WI to Louis and Genevieve (Haas) Scheuermann. Milo served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Iva Sather in 1955 and they started their lives together in Minneapolis. Milo worked at FMC in Fridley. After retirement they moved to Lake Mille Lacs and then in 2005 they moved to Isanti. Milo is survived by 4 children, Greg Scheuermann, Michael Scheuermann, David Scheuermann and Mary Beth (Dale) Knock; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Scheuermann; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Iva Jean. Milo and Iva enjoyed many years of retirement together. Family gives special thanks to the Isanti community members giving excellent care to Milo including the emergency response personnel, hospice care, and his friends, neighbors and VFW post. Milo and Iva lived a simple loving life together.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 8th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A gathering at the Isanti VFW will follow the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.