Milton Jaenke, 84, passed away on Sunday May 9, 2021 at Cornell Health Services, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Cadott, Wisconsin on January 25, 1937 to Walter and Hilda (Raether) Jaenke. He grew up in Cadott, WI graduating from Cadott High School in 1955. He married Marilyn Peterson, the one and only love of his life on August 16, 1958.
Milt was a devoted son, husband, father, and friend to many people. He worked at Pactiv Corporation for 27 years retiring in 2006. Prior to that he had been a dairy farmer, a milk hauler, school bus driver and a security guard. He spent many hours helping his parents in their greenhouse and getting flowers for their florist business.
He enjoyed traveling with Marilyn and friends, bowling in leagues for over 50 years, golfing with his boys and grandboys and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a hearty laugh, loved to joke and if you didn’t know “you’re just great!” you didn’t know Milt.
He is survived by his children Robin and Audrey of Eau Claire, Tammie and Mark Peed of Clarksville, TN, Rich and Jane of Eau Claire. Grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Tyler Peed of Clarksville TN, Ben and Katelyn Jaenke of Eau Claire, Kyle Jaenke of Eau Claire, Sam Jaenke of Eau Claire, Emily Jaenke of Milwaukee, great grandchildren Roselynn Peed of Clarksville and Lucas Jaenke of Eau Claire. His siblings: Carol (John) Woodford of Janesville, Larry Jaenke of Cadott, WI, Kathy Jaenke of Eau Claire. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Jim Walton of Dallas Texas and sister-in-law Audrey Peterson of Grand Rapids, MI and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents, Walter Sr and Hilda Jaenke, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Arnold and Ruth Peterson, sister Bev Ramseier, brother Walter Jr Jaenke, sister Karen Thordson, sister-in-law Jan Walton and brother-in-law Dean Peterson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday May, 13 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Interment will be at Brooklawn cemetery Cadott immediately following the service.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Women Missionary League through Our Redeemer 601 Fall Street Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Face coverings and social distancing are required.