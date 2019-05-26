Milton Edward Mitchell died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida.
Milton was born on January 2, 1945, in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, the 10th child of Emma Marie (Steinbrecher) Mitchell and Seigel Joseph Mitchell.
Milton attended local schools. He subsequently received his undergraduate degree from UW-Madison and his Master’s degree in Library Science from UW-Milwaukee.
After working as a librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library, UW-Oshkosh and the Oshkosh Public Library, Milton moved to Eau Claire, where he became the first director of the Indianhead Federated Library System.
He served on many state-wide committees, including a term as president of the Wisconsin Library Association; in 1997, he was named the Association’s Librarian of the Year. Following retirement, Milton worked as Interim Director for the Plum Creek Library System in Worthington, MN.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary J. Kilbridge of Chippewa Falls, WI.; sister Judy (Lee) Walsh of St. Louis, MO.; brother Henry of Green Bay, WI; brothers-in-law Robert Huebner of Crivitz, WI and James Detry of San Antonio, TX ; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Milton will be remembered for his calm demeanor, his wit and his charm.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
No services are planned.