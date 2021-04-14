Miriam “Mim” Genevieve Nygren, 103, of Red Wing, MN, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home at Valentine’s Assisted Living, with her daughter by her side. She was born January 5, 1918, in Welch, MN, to John and Marie (Charlson) Carlson and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1936. On Nov. 2, 1940, she was united in marriage to Russell Hanson. They lived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for many years, where they raised their family and she worked as a food service supervisor/dietetic assistant at Luther Hospital. She helped start the “Feed My People” program in Eau Claire and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Her husband Russell died in 1992. She returned to Red Wing in 2004 and was united in marriage to Neil Nygren. They were married eight years before he died in 2004. Mim was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing and enjoyed staying active at her church. Throughout her life, she always loved fishing. It was her favorite pastime.
She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Hanson of Milliken, Colorado; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and a step-daughter, Luann Halpus and her son, David.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Russell and Neil; daughter, Kathryn Lindbo; son, David Hanson and sisters, Helen Balduc, Bertha Kolar and Ione Martin.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Burial was held at Burnside Cemetery.
