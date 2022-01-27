Sorry, an error occurred.
Moleta S. Ruzza passed away December 23, 2021 in Monticello, MN.
Moleta was born in Ludington Township, 6-16-1923, to Louie and Nina Berlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 2004.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at www.Washburn-McReavy.com, Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., MN 763-767-1000.
