Molly Gertrude Mertens entered eternal life May 22, 2021. She was born January 08, 1925 in Owen, WI to Frank and Francis Makovec. Molly graduated from Owen High School in 1943 and worked for several years at the First National Bank in Chicago. On June 17, 1950 she married August W. Mertens at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Owen. They spent many of their 69 years together on a farm north of Stanley where they raised their seven children.
Prior to retirement she enjoyed cooking for the Thorpedo restaurant. The past few years Molly was very happy to live in the country with Mary, Jerry, Lyndsey and their beloved dog Sadie. Molly prided herself on her years of hard work as a young girl and later, working on the farm, gardening and canning. She appreciated the beauty in everything especially sunsets. Molly enjoyed traveling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, watching birds and socializing with friends and family. She was a member of the Holy Family Parish PCCW, the Delmar, Dolson and Brownsville Ladies iclubs, the Stanley Red Hats, and the Stanley, Boyd and Thorp bowling leagues.
Molly is best remembered for being a wonderful, fun-loving mother and grandmother. Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children: Linda Miller, Eau Claire; Virginia (Dave) Kaeding, Ham Lake, MN; Michael (Liz) Mertens, Stanley; Bob Mertens (Doris Durst), Chippewa Falls; Sharon (Dan) Belongia, Menomonee Falls, Mary (Jerry) Jacks, Thorp; and Tom (Diane) Mertens, Eau Claire, her grandchildren: Matt Miller, Natalie Miller, Michael Koeppl, Tina (Kevin) Peach, Jon (Amanda) Mertens, Dan (Melissa) Mertens, Holly (Kyle) Thorpe, January Jacks, Kevin (Tracey) Jacks, Jeff Jacks (Beth Wall), Lyndsey Jacks, Marty (Marissa) Mertens, Nicky (Brian) Jaeger, Susan Mertens, Paul Mertens (Emily Eliyahu) and Steve Mertens (Izzy Broad); and nineteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Augie in 2019, a granddaughter Michelle Koeppl, her brothers John, Joe and Frank Makovec, and her sisters Fran Botsch, Mary Becker, and Ann Cole.
Her Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 28th, at 11 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church- Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. The Plombon Funeral Home is assisting the family.