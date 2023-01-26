Monica C. Goss, “Monnie” 88, of Augusta, passed away early Tuesday morning in hospice care at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Monica Clare Goss was born September 11, 1934, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Aloysius and Regina (Wild) Haselwander. She was raised in Seymour Township of Eau Claire County, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. She attended Springfield Prairie Elementary (little one room school house) in the town of Seymour and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1952.
Monica was united in marriage to Ronald L. Goss on May 28, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Augusta, and to his union they were blessed with their daughter and son. They farmed all their married life in rural Augusta and since 1968 had lived on their farm on Stinson Road in the Town of Bridge Creek. It was at their farm home that Ron passed away on April 25, 2016, after nearly 61 years of marriage. Due to failing health Monica entered the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation later that year in November. Monica not only thrived but also enjoyed her stay at the nursing home and looked forward to visiting each day with her caregivers.
Monica loved cooking and baking. Her crowd pleasers included homemade noodles, bread, and caramel rolls. She did all of this while dancing in her kitchen with grandchildren to old country music. Upon entering her kitchen a visitor would be greeted with a smile and bite to eat. Her trademark phrase was “If you leave hungry, it’s your own fault!” She loved gardening and would always have an acre worth of vegetables just to give most of it away. She was known for making her garlic dill pickles every year and always had a quart jar of them ready to eat every Sunday when family would gather at the farm. Family gatherings with Monnie included a lot of food, music, playing the piano, laughter and her beautiful blue eyes.
Monica was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Anita and Jim Beesley of Augusta; son, Steven and Kay Goss of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Chris and Corey Price of Foster, Ashley and Lance Wolfe , Nathan and Courtney Goss, and Alicia and Derek Boldt all of Augusta; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Gert (Haselwander) Christenson, brothers Charles Haselwander of rural Fall Creek and Neil and Kathy Haselwander of Eau Claire; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alma Zich, and Norma and Harley Voetman all of Fall Creek, Marie Phillips of Florida; Darrell Goss of Fall Creek; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her husband, Monica was preceded in death by her parents. Brother and sister in laws Clarence Goss, Geraldine Grohn (Goss), Ione Schulz (Goss), Raymond Goss, Persilla Hanson (Goss)
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Augusta, with Pastor Craig Lindgren officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
A special thank you and sincere appreciation to the many caregivers at the Health and Rehab. It is because of you that we had six amazing years with her. We would also like to thank Mayo Hospice for their help and support during these last few months.