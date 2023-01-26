Monica C. Goss, “Monnie” 88, of Augusta, passed away early Tuesday morning in hospice care at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

Monica Clare Goss was born September 11, 1934, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Aloysius and Regina (Wild) Haselwander. She was raised in Seymour Township of Eau Claire County, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. She attended Springfield Prairie Elementary (little one room school house) in the town of Seymour and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1952.

